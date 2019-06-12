Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley to celebrate 30 years in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley will celebrate 30 years of serving low- and middle-income individuals and families in Washtenaw County on Friday.

The nonprofit organization has renovated or built over 200 homes and assisted more than 5,000 households in the area since 1989.

To mark the milestone, the organization will visit three separate Habitat for Humanity construction sites in Ypsilanti and deliver cupcakes to 34 volunteers working on those projects.

"For 30 years, we’ve continued to build upon our foundation of providing strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Sarah Stanton said in a statement. "We now expand beyond homeowners to the community as a whole. We provide families with the necessary tools to build stronger communities because we believe that strong and stable homes build strong and stable communities."

When Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley began 30 years ago, it would build four or five homes a year. Now, that number has risen to 19 annually, in addition to serving 1,000 residents through home improvement projects.

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley has been named the organization's No. 1 affiliate nationwide for home renovations and the No. 1 affiliate in Michigan for the number of families it has served.

According to Habitat for Humanity, in 30 years, it has:

Provided 5,626 home improvement projects

Engaged with 5,270 residents and community partners through community development activities

Served 697 people through the Habitat Education Program and closed 217 homes

About Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley

