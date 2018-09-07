Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley to move into new Ann Arbor headquarters

ANN ARBOR - Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley, Washtenaw County's branch of the global nonprofit, is relocating its offices to 2805 S. Industrial Highway, Suite 100, on Sept. 17.

The ReStore facility, where new or lightly used donated household items are sold at a discounted rate, will be relocating at a later date.

Habitat outgrew its current space at 170 Aprill Drive, prompting the move.

Established in 1989, Habitat has built or rehabilitated more than 200 homes in Washtenaw County.

Over the past year, Habitat has served and helped nearly 2,000 families and has worked with 5,909 volunteers who have assisted on build sites and in the ReStore.



About Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley works to enrich Washtenaw County through a legacy of affordable homeownership for families and individuals of low income. Each year, Habitat serves or assists more than 1,000 families and individuals through its Home Ownership Program, Home Improvement Program, Veterans Program, Financial Education and Community Development Program. Habitat has built or renovated more than 200 homes and served or assisted more than 5,000 households in Washtenaw County. For more information, visit www.h4h.org.

