5-star, No. 1 S Daxton Hill, signs with Michigan after flipping from U of M to Alabama 11 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football kicked off the early signing period with a massive victory Wednesday as Daxton Hill officially signed with the Wolverines.

Hill is a five-star recruit, the No. 1 safety in the country and the No. 8 player in the class, according to 247 Sports. He's heading to Ann Arbor as the No. 1 player from the state of Oklahoma out of Booker T. Washington High School.

Recruiting has become a wild world with the early signing period, early verbal commitments, decommitments and National Signing Day announcements. Hill's recruitment was a strange one for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaching staff.

Hill first committed to Michigan Sept. 18, three days after watching this year's team smash SMU during his official visit. It was a coup for Harbaugh as Hill was widely expected to sign with Alabama.

Then, on Dec. 8, Hill tweeted that he was decommitting from Michigan and committing with Alabama. The news came amid rumors that Harbaugh might take a job in the NFL and defensive coordinator Don Brown was in the running for a head coaching job.

Harbaugh immediately dispelled the rumors that he would leave Michigan and Brown, despite interviewing for the Temple head coaching job, stuck with the Wolverines.

Hill's flip to Alabama didn't last long as the Michigan football Twitter account revealed the five-star recruit had officially signed at 8:18 a.m., just hours into the early signing period.

It's a huge win for Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore and Chris Partrige on the recruiting trail, as safety is a position of need for the Wolverines. They also struggled to keep up with Ohio State's speed in the secondary.

Hill is one of the fastest players in the recruiting class, clocking a 4:30 40-yard dash and a 4.22 shuttle run. He's among the favorites to start in the secondary next season.

Hill had scholarship offers from most of the major schools around the country, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida State, Florida, Penn State, Southern Cal, Texas and Washington.

