Bank of Ann Arbor sends message to Sister Jean ahead of Michigan Final Four matchup

ANN ARBOR - Bank of Ann Arbor jumped on the Sister Jean hype ahead of Michigan's Final Four contest against Loyola University of Chicago.

A bank billboard put out on Friday says, "Sister Jean will soon know the difference between heaven and hail."

Here's the billboard:

Reaction on Bank of Ann Arbor's Facebook page was mixed. One commenter said they were offended, but others said it was all in good fun.

Sister Jean has captured the nation's attention as a 98-year-old Loyola fan who sits court side at games and has cheered on this year's Cinderella story throughout the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Earlier this week, the 100-year-old grandma of Wolverines great Jalen Rose had a message for Sister Jean on Instagram:

