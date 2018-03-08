Bracketology: What NCAA Tournament seed do experts predict for Michigan basketball?

Jordan Poole,Isaiah Livers and Zavier Simpson after Michigan's 2018 Big Ten Tournament win over Iowa (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - March Madness is here, and the NCAA Tournament will soon take over the sports world.

For the first time since 2014, the Michigan Wolverines are in contention for a high seed in the Big Dance after winning their second straight Big Ten Tournament championship. Michigan is on a nine-game winning streak, ranks 13th in RPI and has six quadrant one wins.

We won't officially know what seed Michigan is until Selection Sunday, but there are dozens of bracketologists out there trying to predict where the Wolverines will end up.

Here's a look at some of the predictions for Michigan as of Thursday morning:

Joe Cook, 131 Sports: No. 3 seed vs. Charleston

Bracketville: No. 3 seed vs. Montana

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: No. 3 seed vs. Bucknell

Jerry Palm, CBS: No. 4 seed vs. Louisiana

Shelby Mast, Bracket WAG: No. 4 seed vs. Vermont

Howie Schwab, BTN: No. 3 seed vs. Iona

Inside The Hall: No. 3 vs. Bucknell

SB Nation: No. 3 seed vs. Bucknell

Bazinga Bracketology: No. 3 seed vs. Bucknell

Here are the overall predictions for Michigan from every bracketologist on the Bracket Matrix:

As you can see, most bracketologists believe Michigan will be a No. 3 seed. The only site to project Michigan as a No. 5 seed was KPI.

