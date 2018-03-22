Can Moritz Wagner flash brilliance again as Michigan basketball plays in Sweet 16?

Moritz Wagner played one of his best games in Michigan's win over Michigan State in East Lansing. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Moritz Wagner's future with the Michigan basketball team is uncertain, not just because of the unpredictability of March, but also because of his unique skill set.

"Moe" Wagner could be playing the final game of his college career on Thursday against Texas A&M. Or, he could play again on Saturday. Or, he could play another full season.

Big Game Moe

Success in sports is determined by championships, and individuals are defined by their performance in big games.

Wagner is no different, and he's earned a reputation for stepping up when it matters most for Michigan.

As a true freshman who rarely saw the court in the regular season, Wagner got an opportunity in March and ran with it. He hadn't played more than four minutes in a game for almost two months when John Beilein called his number against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mo Wagner hits a 3-pointer during Michigan's win over Wisconsin in 2017. (WDIV)

It was a must-win game against the No. 1 Hoosiers for a Michigan team desperately trying to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Wagner came off the bench for 16 minutes, making all three of his shots and both of his free throws for nine points. The Wolverines won the game on a last-second jumper from Kam Chatman, and snuck into the NCAA Tournament.

Five days later, Wagner earned 22 minutes in Michigan's First Four game against Tulsa. He only scored two points, but he didn't miss a shot and he added eight rebounds and four blocks to help Michigan advance.

Last season, Michigan's signature win came against No. 2 seed Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Wagner was instrumental in the upset, making 11 of 14 shots for 26 points.

During this regular season, Michigan only got one shot at in-state rival Michigan State. What did Wagner do? He scored 27 points on eight of 13 shooting, made all eight of his free throws and blocked two shots.

When Michigan won four games in four days at Madison Square Garden en route to a second straight Big Ten Tournament championship, Wagner was named tournament MVP, scoring 63 points and grabbing 26 rebounds.

Foul struggles

When Wagner has an off night, it's usually results in a really rough game. In the win over Montana, Wagner got in early foul trouble and finished with five points, six rebounds, four fouls and three turnovers.

Wagner was called for four fouls again in the Houston game, and although he hit two massive 3-pointers to keep Michigan in the game, it wasn't a vintage Wagner performance.

Jon Teske has been a very good backup to Wagner, but if the Wolverines hope to beat Texas A&M, they need every big body at their disposal, especially their most talented one.

Wagner vs. Texas A&M

When Michigan matches up against teams with a massive front court, the narrative is often that Wagner will have a tough time defending inside. In reality, the opponent usually has a tough time with him.

Wagner traditionally does not fare well in the post against stronger centers, such as Isaac Haas. But he makes up for it on the offensive end by burying 3-point jumpers and blowing by defenders on bad closeouts.

Wagner feasts on slower players who aren't comfortable venturing out to the arc, and that's when Michigan's offense can open up for others, such as Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Charles Matthews.

Heart and soul

So much of what Wagner has done at Michigan doesn't show up in the box score, but it helped mold a new identity for the team.

Ever since Illinois center Maverick Morgan called Michigan "more of a white-collar team traditionally" midway through the 2016-17 season, Wagner has become a major part of the heart and soul of the program.

Moritz Wagner was named MVP of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Does he have mental lapses? Yes. Does he have off games? Sure. But don't get it twisted: Wagner drives this team.

Whether it's diving on the floor for loose balls on consecutive plays during a win in East Lansing or screaming into the crowd as the confetti rains down on a Big Ten championship, Wagner has led Michigan in its biggest moments, and it's obvious how much it means to him.

After the team plane crashed ahead of the Big Ten Tournament last season, Wagner wrote an article for The Players' Tribune and said, "I just remember thinking two things: How glad I am to be alive, and how I glad I am to go to Michigan."

His passion for playing Michigan basketball helped mold the "white collar" Wolverines into the scrappy bunch they are today. They have the No. 1 defense left in the NCAA Tournament, and they don't back down.

NBA draft decision

Like many college basketball players, Wagner faces a difficult choice this offseason: to enter the NBA draft or play one last season in college. But unlike most players, Wagner has a tremendously unique game that makes his NBA value difficult to project.

It's difficult to project how Wagner will fare as an NBA player. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a 6-foot-11 center who can shoot from anywhere on the court, Wagner is a matchup nightmare for defenders at any level. He can connect from beyond the arc and handle the ball better than almost any other players of his size.

But there are questions about Wagner's strength and his ability to guard NBA players. Some of the stronger centers in the NBA would push him around in the paint, but he might struggle to stay in front of wing players.

Wagner decided to come back to school after a Sweet 16 loss last year, and he's hoping to put off that decision for awhile longer this time around.

