College hockey rankings: Michigan is No. 6 heading into 2018-19 season

Adam Winborg of the Michigan Wolverines takes the puck as Bobby Nardella of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defends during the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Championships on April 5, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Michigan Wolverines men's hockey team will enter the 2018-19 season ranked No. 6 in the nation in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.

The University of Minnesota Duluth is ranked No. 1 as they enter the season as the NCAA's defending champions.

The Big Ten leads the way with five teams in the rankings, while the NCHC is next with four. The Hockey East Association has three teams ranked, while ECAC Hockey has two and the WCHA has one.

Here is the full rankings list:

Rank School Final 2017-18 Rank 2017-18 Record Weeks in Top 15 1. University of Minnesota Duluth, 505 (30) 3 25-16-3 1 2. Ohio State University, 456 (3) 2 26-10-5 1 3. University of Notre Dame, 431 1 28-10-2 1 4. St. Cloud State University, 379 (1) 6 25-9-6 1 5. Providence College, 369 8 24-12-4 1 6. University of Michigan, 355 4 22-15-3 1 7. Cornell University, 296 7 25-6-2 1 8. Boston University, 243 11 22-14-4 1 9. Boston College, 233 -- 20-14-3 1 10. Minnesota State University, 189 9 29-10-1 1 11. University of Denver, 153 5 23-10-8 1 12. University of North Dakota, 147 -- 17-13-10 1 13. University of Minnesota, 100 -- 19-17-2 1 14. Princeton University, 72 -- 19-13-4 1 15. Penn State University, 45 13 18-15-5 1

Others Receiving Votes: Northeastern University, 44; Western Michigan University, 24; Clarkson University, 22; Michigan Tech University, 7; University of Massachusetts, 6; University of Northern Michigan, 3; Harvard University, 2; United States Air Force Academy, 2; Union College, 1.

Wolverines open season on Saturday

Michigan will open the hockey season this Saturday against Vermont at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. They will then host Waterloo for an exhibition game on Sunday.

Next week, the Wolverines will take on the U.S. National Development Program (U-18) in an exhibition game Friday night (Oct. 12) at Yost Arena.

