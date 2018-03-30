Final Four 2018: Guides for getting around San Antonio and to weekend events

For Michigan fans heading to Ann Arbor, our sister station in San Antonio, KSAT, has you covered with guides to the city and Final Four events. Here's what you need to know:

GETTING AROUND: Here's a guide to getting around San Antonio, including transportation to the Alamodome and parking around the arena.

FREE EVENTS: Here's a guide to the Fan Fest and the March Madness Fest, both free events featuring national music acts including Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons and Jason Aldean, among others.

WEATHER: We'll save you click and say the weather is going to be fantastic all weekend. If you want the details, go here.

WARNING: Be on the lookout for fraudulent tickets. Authorities say bad actors will be out trying to make an illegal buck.

CLEAR BAGS: Going to the games or any Final Four affiliated event? You'll need to carry in items in clear bags. They'll be handing out free bags at the event. Here's the official policy, and details where you can get your bag.

BEHIND THE SCENES: Here's a fun look at what goes into getting 2,600 employees to work at Final Four events.

FOLLOW LIVE: Michigan fans can follow Jamie Edmands and Derick Hutchinson's live coverage from San Antonio here.

