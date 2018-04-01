Final Four: Michigan beats Loyola-Chicago to advance to NCAA title game

Charles Matthews took over in the second half vs. Texas A&M. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Michigan will play in the NCAA Tournament championship game on Monday after defeating Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four.

The Wolverines staged a second-half comeback after trailing by seven points at halftime.

Moe Wagner had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who overcame a 10-point deficit early in the second half to beat Loyola 69-57. Charles Matthews added 17 points.

The Ramblers, the No. 11 seed in the South Region, were in their first Final Four since 1963 — the year they were national champions.

Freshman center Cameron Krutwig had 17 points and Clayton Custer 15 for Loyola, which finished the season 32-6. That was a school record for wins.

The Wolverines (33-7) will play Villanova or Kansas — a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting in the other semifinal game Saturday night in the Alamodome — in the championship game Monday.

Michigan has won 14 games in a row after ending Loyola’s 14-game winning streak.

