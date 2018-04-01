Final Four: Michigan beats Loyola-Chicago to advance to NCAA title game

Michigan will play in the NCAA Tournament championship game on Monday after defeating Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four.
The Wolverines staged a second-half comeback after trailing by seven points at halftime.
Moe Wagner had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who overcame a 10-point deficit early in the second half to beat Loyola 69-57. Charles Matthews added 17 points.
The Ramblers, the No. 11 seed in the South Region, were in their first Final Four since 1963 — the year they were national champions.
Freshman center Cameron Krutwig had 17 points and Clayton Custer 15 for Loyola, which finished the season 32-6. That was a school record for wins.
The Wolverines (33-7) will play Villanova or Kansas — a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting in the other semifinal game Saturday night in the Alamodome — in the championship game Monday.
Michigan has won 14 games in a row after ending Loyola’s 14-game winning streak.
Follow post-game updates from Jamie (@Jamie_Edmonds) and sports editor Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) right here on ClickOnDetroit:
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.