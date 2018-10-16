Former Iranian president tweets that Michigan football will 'return to its glory days'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - In a surprise twist to the apparent resurgence of Michigan football, the former president of Iran has jumped on the bandwagon.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad responded to a Michigan fan on Twitter to offer his take on the program.

"With a hard work ethic Inshallah the U of M will return to its glory days," he tweeted.

Inshallah translates roughly to "if Allah wills it" or "if all goes well."

The tweet was in response to a Sept. 3 tweet from a fan who said he was worried about coach Jim Harbaugh's 8-8 record in his last 16 games.

That tweet was a reply to Ahmadinejad noting that NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was not on a roster as the NFL season approached.

The last decade has been a roller coaster ride for Michigan football, and even as the program trends upward under Harbaugh, many college football experts haven't bought in.

It looks like Ahmadinejad is all aboard, though.

Ahmadinejad was the sixth president of Iran and held the position from 2005 to 2013.

But hey, who doesn't love college football?

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.