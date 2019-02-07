Former Michigan basketball star Nik Stauskas traded 3 times in 3 days, only to be waived

DETROIT - What a week it's been for Nik Stauskas.

The former Michigan basketball star has reportedly been traded for the third time in three days, only to be waived the day of the NBA trade deadline.

When Stauskas woke up Monday morning, he was a useful member of the Portland Trailblazers rotation, having played in 44 games and averaging 15.3 minutes, 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

That day, Stauskas and Wade Baldwin were traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Rodney Hood. That certainly was not an upgrade for the former college sharpshooter, who went from the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference to an Eastern Conference basement-dweller.

Luckily for Stauskas, his tenure in Cleveland lasted only two days before he was traded to another Western Conference contender: the Houston Rockets. The Cavaliers sent Stauskas and Baldwin to Houston as part of a three-way deal.

But before Stauskas could even step on the court and watch James Harden shoot free throw after free throw in person, he was shipped unceremoniously to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday with -- you guessed it -- Baldwin by his side.

Their reward for being such versatile trade chips? Stauskas and Baldwin will reportedly be waived by the Pacers.

It was an impressive run for Stauskas, who went from fourth in the West to competing for the No. 1 overall draft pick to fifth in the West to fourth in the East and then free agency.

He added an additional three teams to his already lengthy list of NBA stops, which included the Sacremento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before he signed with Portland this offseason.

In his short, five-year career, Stauskas has already been traded for Arturas Gudaitis, Luka Mitrovic, Trevor Booker, Rodney Hood, a first-round pick that turned into De'Aaron Fox, a second-round pick and probably cash at some point or another.

Now we can expect Stauskas to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurts, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakes, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies or Phoenix Suns to continue his full tour of the NBA.

Hey, he's only 25. There's still plenty of time to make 23 more stops.

