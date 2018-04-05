Frozen Four: Can Michigan hockey pull an upset and beat Notre Dame?

FILE - In this Sunday, March 25, 2018, file photo, Michigan players celebrate after defeating Boston University 6-3 in the NCAA northeast regional championship hockey game in Worcester, Mass. Five years in to its existence, the Big Ten’s…

The University of Michigan men's hockey team has a chance to match what the men's basketball team did and punch its ticket to the national title game.

Only Notre Dame, Michigan's arch rival, stands in the way. The Wolverines and Fighting Irish will meet in the NCAA tournament semifinal Thursday night in St. Paul, Minn.

GAME TIME: 9:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

The Wolverines started this tournament as a two-seed. They opened with a 3-2 win over three-seeded Northeastern. Four-seeded Boston University upset one-seeded Cornell in the opener, 3-1, only to be stopped by Michigan in the second round, 6-3.

Michigan was not a favorite for the Frozen Four this year. They finished the regular season in third place in the Big Ten conference behind first-place Notre Dame and second-place Ohio State. Michigan went 2-2 against Notre Dame this season, winning the previous two meetings on Feb. 16 in South Bend and Feb. 18 in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines have not made the NCAA's "Frozen Four" since 2008 when Red Berenson was still head coach. This is the team's first season without Berenson behind the bench -- he retired after 32 seasons as Wolverines head coach.

Head coach Mel Pearson is making a run for the championship in just his first season.

Historically speaking, the Michigan men's hockey team has won the NCAA tournament nine times, most recently in 1998.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, is in the Frozen Four for the second year straight and for the fourth time in school history. The Irish have never won the national title.

Here's a look at this year's bracket and how each Frozen Four team got to this point:

