Here's the first look at Michigan Men's Ice Hockey's 2018-19 schedule

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan ice hockey team has announced its 2018-19 season game times and television schedule.

The Wolverines will play 18 games at Yost Ice Arena and will appear 12 times on the Big Ten and Fox Sports TV networks.

Three contests will take place at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, including the Great Lakes Invitational on Dec. 31 and Duel in the D on Feb. 9 against Michigan State.

The following games will be broadcast on television (all times Eastern):

Friday, Dec. 7 vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, Dec. 8 vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Monday, Dec. 31 vs. TBA at Little Caesars Arena (FS Detroit)

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, Jan. 26 vs. Penn State at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Friday, Feb. 1 at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FS Detroit Plus)

Saturday, Feb. 2 at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FS Detroit)

Saturday, Feb. 9 vs. Michigan State at Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m. (FS Detroit)

Friday, Feb. 22 vs. Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. Ohio State, 6 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 1 at Wisconsin, 9 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 2 at Wisconsin, 9 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Go Blue!

