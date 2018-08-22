Here's University of Michigan's 2018 football schedule

ANN ARBOR - Are you ready for football season?

It kicks off Sept. 1 and with seven home games and five away games, the Wolverines will be busy trying to earn a spot in the 2018 Big Ten Football Championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 1.

Game schedule:

Sept.1:

vs. Notre Dame

Away game: South Bend, Ind.

7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Sept. 8

vs. Western Michigan

Home game

Noon

TV: FS1

Sept. 15

vs. SMU

Home game

3:30 p.m.

TV: BTN

Sept. 22

vs. Nebraska - Maize Out

Home game

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Sept. 29

vs. Northwestern

Away game: Evanston, Ill.

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Oct. 6

vs. Maryland - Homecoming

Home game

Noon

TV: TBA

Oct. 13

vs. Wisconsin

Home game

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Oct. 20

vs. Michigan State

Away game: East Lansing, Mich.

Time TBA

TV: FOX or FS1

Nov. 3

vs. Penn State

Home game

Time TBA

TV: TBA



Nov. 10

vs. Rutgers

Away game: Piscataway, N.J.

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Nov. 17

vs. Indiana

Home game

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Nov. 24

vs. Ohio State

Away game: Columbus, Ohio

Noon

TV: FOX

Dec. 1

Big Ten Championship Game

Indianapolis, Ind.

Time TBA

TV: TBA

