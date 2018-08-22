Here's University of Michigan's 2018 football schedule

ANN ARBOR - Are you ready for football season?
It kicks off Sept. 1 and with seven home games and five away games, the Wolverines will be busy trying to earn a spot in the 2018 Big Ten Football Championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 1.
Game schedule:
Sept.1:
vs. Notre Dame
Away game: South Bend, Ind.
7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
Sept. 8
vs. Western Michigan
Home game
Noon
TV: FS1
Sept. 15
vs. SMU
Home game
3:30 p.m.
TV: BTN
Sept. 22
vs. Nebraska - Maize Out
Home game
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Sept. 29
vs. Northwestern
Away game: Evanston, Ill.
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Oct. 6
vs. Maryland - Homecoming
Home game
Noon
TV: TBA
Oct. 13
vs. Wisconsin
Home game
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Oct. 20
vs. Michigan State
Away game: East Lansing, Mich.
Time TBA
TV: FOX or FS1
Nov. 3
vs. Penn State
Home game
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Nov. 10
vs. Rutgers
Away game: Piscataway, N.J.
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Nov. 17
vs. Indiana
Home game
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Nov. 24
vs. Ohio State
Away game: Columbus, Ohio
Noon
TV: FOX
Dec. 1
Big Ten Championship Game
Indianapolis, Ind.
Time TBA
TV: TBA
