Here's where Michigan football players are expected be picked in 2018 NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan made history last year with 11 players selected in the NFL draft. While that number will shrink considerably this time around, there are still some solid pro prospects coming out of Ann Arbor.

Here's a look at Michigan's draft hopefuls.

Maurice Hurst

Maurice Hurst is the most exciting NFL prospect. One of the top defensive tackles in the draft class, Hurst has a chance to be selected Thursday in the first round.

The only thing that might knock Hurst out of the first round is a heart condition that was brought up during the combine. Hurst was medically cleared by doctors, but individual teams have to be confident in his health to use a first-round pick on him.

Here's his bio on NFL.com:

"Hurst is the son a former NFL cornerback of the same name, though Nicole Page, the former Patriots cheerleader has been the only parent the younger Maurice has ever known. In fact, Maurice, Junior wears jersey 73 because it is the opposite of the number 37 his dad wore. The two-time All-Massachusetts high school football pick redshirted his first year in Ann Arbor. In 2014, he played seven games as a reserve (three tackles, one for loss). Four starts came his way in 13 games played during his sophomore season, and he responded with 35 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and three sacks. While Hurst isn't the biggest of tackles, he stays square against double-teams and his get-off and hustle outside the box helped him make 34 stops, 11.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks as a junior. EKG performed at the combine showed irregularities."

DRAFT PROJECTION: First or second round

Mason Cole

Mason Cole is listed as a center on the draft board, but he has experience playing all over the offensive line thanks to the constant shifting throughout his Michigan career.

Cole's versatility could make him an attractive pick for teams that need an interior offensive lineman this weekend. The last four seasons have been a roller coaster along Michigan's offensive line, and Cole was the one constant.

He probably won't hear his name called Thursday or Friday, but a team will take a chance on Cole in the later rounds because he's a safe, solid lineman.

Here's his bio on NFL.com:

"Cole was the first true freshman in history to start the season opener on a Michigan offensive line when he lined up at left tackle against Appalachian State in 2014. He started every game that season and all 13 games the next year at the left tackle spot, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten notice in Year 2. When Graham Glasgow left for the NFL, Cole moved inside to center, utilizing his strong anchor and mobility to effectively cut off interior rushers and push the pile in the running game. He played all 13 games at his new spot and garnering second-team all-conference recognition from league coaches and media. Cole moved back to left tackle for 2017, again receiving a second-team All-Big Ten nod after starting all 13 games."

DRAFT PROJECTION: Fourth or fifth round

Mike McCray

Though he plays on the other side of the ball, Mike McCray is probably a similarly regarded prospect as Cole in NFL circles. He's a solid player who will be reliable but not outstanding.

McCray was an excellent tackler during the last two seasons at Michigan, but speed and athleticism have been weaknesses. Teams such as Penn State exploited McCray in the passing game, and since the NFL is becoming more of a passing league, that will hurt his draft stock.

He's probably more of a rotation guy than an every-down linebacker, but McCray can play in the NFL, especially with his ability to make plays in the backfield. His name will likely be called on Saturday.

Here's his bio on NFL.com:

"It takes guts to leave Ohio to play for rival Michigan, but it's an especially strong move when you do so as the son of a former Buckeye captain. Mike McCray, Senior was a linebacker for Ohio State in the late 1980's, but that did not prevent the younger McCray from choosing his own path. The AP Division II Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 redshirted his first season across the border. McCray played in 11 games as a reserve in 2014 (two tackles, one for loss, blocked punt) but missed the entire 2015 season due to shoulder and other injuries. The Wolverines needed a starter in 2016, and the tall, powerful second-level defender stepped forward, playing in all 13 games and earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors (76 tackles, 12.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, nine pass break-ups)."

DRAFT PROJECTION: Fourth or fifth round

Khalid Hill

There's good news and bad news for Khalid Hill as the NFL draft kicks off this week. The good news is he's the No. 1 fullback prospect in the class. The bad news is there are only two fullback prospects overall because the position is becoming less prominent in the professional game.

Hill was excellent in his role at Michigan, scoring 13 touchdowns in 2016 and specializing in short-yardage situations after moving from tight end to fullback.

He's big enough and strong enough to be a short-yardage specialist at the next level, but it's difficult to know if a team will like him enough to pull the trigger during the draft on Saturday. Whether he gets drafted or not, Hill will have a chance to make an NFL roster this offseason.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Seventh round or undrafted

