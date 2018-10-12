It's football weekend in Ann Arbor: Here are the road, lane closures you should know about

ANN ARBOR - We all know that football weekends bring traffic, but this weekend will be a bit different.

Not only is the Michigan vs. Wisconsin contest a night game, but ESPN's famed sports show "Game Day" will be filming in Ann Arbor.

The city of Ann Arbor released the following updates:

Saturday

7:30 p.m. (game time) -- Expect temporary closures of South Main Street between Pauline and West Stadium boulevards: Northbound lanes will close beginning at 4:30 p.m. All lanes of S. Main Street will close at 6:30 p.m. and reopen when the game concludes.

Following the game, all lanes of Main St./Ann Arbor-Saline from the stadium to I-94 will be converted to one way heading south for roughly 90 minutes or until game traffic subsides.

The area in front of U-M's Ingalls Mall will be closed through Sunday at 5 p.m. (Photo: Google Maps)

Now through 5 p.m. Sunday

Washington Street between Fletcher and Thayer streets will be closed for ESPN's "Game Day."

All in all? You might want to change those Saturday night plans.

Oh, and Go Blue!

