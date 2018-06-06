John Beilein to remain Michigan's basketball coach 'next season and in the years to come'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Take a deep breath, Michigan basketball fans. John Beilein said he's not going anywhere.

The University of Michigan's head basketball coach was interviewed by the Detroit Pistons for their head coaching gig last week. Though reports suggested the interest was genuine, Beilein shot down the possibility Wednesday on Twitter.

"I love the University of Michigan, and I am excited about coaching our men's basketball team next season and in the years to come," Beilein Tweeted. "Let's go hang some more banners at the greatest university in the world."

Brendan Quinn, of The Athletic, reports Beilein and Michigan are close to finalizing a two-year extension worth nearly $4 million per year. Quinn reports the new deal comes with a rolling extension.

At $3.37 million per year, Beilein's previous deal made him the ninth-highest paid coach in college basketball.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Beilein and former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey met with Pistons owner Tom Gores on Tuesday. He said Beilein pulled himself from consideration after speaking separately with Gores and Detroit management personnel.

Beilein has been the Wolverines' head coach since 2007, compiling a 248-143 record over 11 seasons. He led Michigan to the national championship game in 2013 and 2018, and his team has played in the NCAA Tournament seven of the last eight years.

In the last two seasons, Beilein has led Michigan to consecutive Big Ten Tournament championships and seven NCAA Tournament victories.

Beilein also brought the nation's No. 8 overall recruiting class to Ann Arbor in 2018, landing four four-star recruits and a three-star.

Beilein has plenty of positive momentum in Ann Arbor. Last week, starting guard Charles Matthews announced he will return for another season in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines also received a 2019 commitment from four-star forward Jalen Wilson.

The Pistons are searching for a new head coach after firing Stan Van Gundy this offseason. The team has only made the playoffs once in the last nine years when it was swept by the Cavaliers in the first round in 2016.

