ANN ARBOR, Mich. - University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh will hold a press conference ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The press conference will begin around 12 p.m. on Monday. Watch it live above.

Michigan will open the season at Notre Dame on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.