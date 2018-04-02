Hail

LIVE UPDATES: Michigan basketball takes on Villanova for national championship title

Follow game updates here

Moritz Wagner of the Michigan Wolverines is helped back to the court by teammates after jumping over the scorer's table in the second half against the Loyola Ramblers during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at the Alamodome on March…

SAN ANTONIO - Follow live game updates from San Antonio as Michigan takes on Villanova in the NCAA men's basketball national championship. 

Local 4's Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) and Kim DeGiulio (@KimDeGiulio) are in Texas for the big game. 

ClickOnDetroit's Derick Hutchinson (@Derick-Hutch) is there, too.  

READ: Can Michigan basketball beat Villanova to win national championship?

Game details: 

  • Start time: 9:20 p.m.
  • TV: TBS

Follow updates here: 

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.