Michigan Alumni Association holding Frozen Four hockey events in St. Paul

The University of Michigan men's hockey team is headed to the NCAA's Frozen Four.

They will take on rival Notre Dame on Thursday, April 5 in the national semifinals. The game is in St. Paul, Minn. where the Alumni Association and U of M Club of the Twin Cities will host a free pre-game party and other events.

Here are details from the Alumni Association:

Pre-game party details

Patrick McGovern’s Pub, located just down the street from Xcel Energy Center, is the official gathering spot for all Michigan alumni and fans at the Frozen Four. Before the Wolverines hit the ice, join us for a free pre-game party featuring the Michigan Hockey Band, former head coach Red Berenson, and former Michigan hockey players.

Date: Thursday, April 5, 2018

Time: 4 p.m. CT (band plays at 5 p.m. CT)

Location: Patrick McGovern’s Pub

Address: 225 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102

According to the Alumni Association, should Michigan advance to the National Championship, there will be another pre-game party leading up to the game on Saturday. Stay tuned for specific details.

Pep rally and team red carpet arrival

On your way to the game, stop by the Frozen Fest pep rally and watch the Michigan Hockey Band perform at 5:40 p.m. CT. After, stick around for the red carpet arrival of the Michigan hockey team at 6:15 p.m. CT.

Frozen Fest is adjacent to Xcel Energy Center and is free and open to the public.

