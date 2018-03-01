Michigan basketball looks to defend Big Ten Tournament title at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK - Michigan basketball will return to one of its favorite courts outside of Ann Arbor on Thursday to begin its defense of its Big Ten Tournament championship.

The Wolverines went on a magical run in Washington, D.C., last season to capture the Big Ten Tournament title as the league's No. 8 seed. Michigan showed up for the first game wearing practice uniforms after the team's plane skidded off the runway the day before with all its gear inside.

Michigan was the best story in the nation after the near-tragedy, as John Beilein led his team to four wins in four days, including wins over fellow NCAA Tournament teams in Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin.

This year, the buildup to the first game has been less dramatic, but the Wolverines are hoping for the same result.

Thursday's matchup

Michigan, the No. 5 seed in this year's conference tournament, will square off against the 12th-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan swept the two meetings with Iowa during the regular season, winning 75-68 on the road and 74-59 at the Crisler Center.

Iowa had a forgettable 2017-18 season, finishing 4-14 in the conference. The Hawkeyes outlasted Illinois in the first game of the Big Ten Tournament to earn a date with the Wolverines.

Iowa is led by sharpshooting guard Jordan Bohannon, who has scored 25 points in consecutive games. The sophomore averaged 13.6 points per game this season and converted 43.9 percent of his 3-point attempts. He's also a solid passer, averaging 5.4 assists per game, which is good for second in the conference.

Tyler Cook leads Iowa with 15.4 points per game, and Michigan got a strong taste of that in the Jan. 2 meeting in Iowa City. Cook converted 10 of 15 field goal attempts for 28 points and added eight rebounds.

A different Michigan team

Casual college basketball fans who tune into the sport when the calendar flips to March will see a much different Michigan team than the one that won six straight postseason games to get to last year's Sweet 16.

Three of the key cogs from Michigan's tournament run are gone, most notably point guard Derrick Walton Jr.

The unquestioned leader of last year's team, Walton gave way to a much younger cast of point guards, and that youth has shown. Zavier Simpson is an excellent perimeter defender and a good distributor, but he's not a threat to shoot and converts fewer than half of his free-throw attempts. Teams don't have to respect Simpson on offense like they did Walton.

Aside from the point guard position, Beilein's team really came together in the latter parts of February. Freshmen Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers have established prominent roles, while veterans Duncan Robinson and Moritz Wagner evolved into leaders on both ends.

While last year's team was primarily led by Walton, this year's team gets offensive production by committee. Still, they have the pieces to do some damage in the conference tournament. Michigan comes into the Iowa matchup on a five-game winning streak, capped by the 24-point dismantling of a solid Maryland team on the road.

Beilein's teams typically enter March playing their best basketball, and that appears to be the case again this year.

Success in New York

For the first time ever, the Big Ten is holding its conference tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York. Big Ten teams played a condensed schedule this year in order to start the tournament a week early, since the Big East uses the Garden on the final weekend of the season.

Madison Square Garden is one of the most revered venues in the basketball world, but it's certainly a new look for the predominantly Midwest conference.

Even though it's 600 miles away from the Crisler Center, New York feels like home for the Michigan basketball program.

The trend began in 2012, when Michigan won the Preseason NIT with wins over Pittsburgh and Kansas State at the Garden.

Michigan continued to enjoy New York with a December 2013 victory over Stanford at the Barclays Center in New Jersey.

When they returned to the Barclays Center for the 2014 Legends Classic, the Wolverines topped Oregon before falling to No. 12 Villanova in a game Michigan led with 20 seconds left. A Mark Donnal missed free throw cost the Wolverines that game, and Villanova went on to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 32-2 record.

Even the tumultuous 2015-16 season featured a trip to New York, as Michigan and Penn State played one of their regular-season matchups at Madison Square Garden. As the visitors, the Wolverines topped the Nittany Lions.

Most recently, Beilein's team crushed Marquette and SMU by a combined 40 points to win the 2016 2K Classic tournament at Madison Square Garden. The season ended at the Barclays Center, where Michigan spoiled a 12-point halftime lead against No. 6 Notre Dame. The Irish went on play in the Elite 8.

Overall, the Wolverines are 7-2 with two preseason tournament titles in New York since 2012, and the two close losses came against an eventual No. 1 seed and an Elite 8 team.

Looking forward

If Michigan beats Iowa, it will play No. 4 Nebraska on Friday. Though the Cornhuskers won the only regular-season meeting, it was in Lincoln, where Tim Miles' team rarely loses.

No matter what happens in the conference tournament, Michigan is comfortably in the Big Dance. As long as it takes care of business against Iowa, Michigan will likely be awarded a seed in the 5-7 range.

Wins over Iowa and Nebraska would set up a potential rematch with Michigan State.

