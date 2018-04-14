Michigan basketball star Moritz Wagner to sign with agent, enter NBA draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - University of Michigan forward Moritz Wagner announced Saturday that he will forego his final year of college basketball eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

Wagner made the announcement in a Player's Tribune article. He said he will officially sign with an agent, meaning he will not be able to back out of the draft process.

Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after making a three-pointer in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Staples Center on March 22, 2018 in Los Angeles,…

Wagner, a 6-11 forward from Berlin, was the heart and soul of a Michigan team that won its second straight Big Ten Tournament title and went to the national championship game.

Wagner led the Wolverines with 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He played his best basketball on the biggest stage, scoring 40 points and grabbing 22 rebounds combined in the Final Four and national championship games.

Michigan won eight NCAA Tournament games in Wagner's three seasons, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017.

All dreams sound crazy...

https://t.co/bQPeQT1Ybx — Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) April 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.