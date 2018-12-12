Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown reportedly interviews for Temple head coaching job

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job at Temple, according to Philly.com.

Marc Narducci reported Brown interviewed for the job along with two other candidates: Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko and Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

It's no surprise Brown has drawn interest in the northeast. He coached at Boston College, Connecticut, Maryland, UMass and several Ivy League schools before landing at Michigan.

In three years with the Wolverines, Brown has captained the No. 1 total defense in 2016 and 2018 and the No. 3 overall defense in 2017.

Brown, 63, hasn't been a head coach since 2008. He left UMass in January 2009 to be the defensive coordinator at Maryland.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.