Michigan dismisses RB O'Maury Samuels from football program after domestic violence charge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan announced running back O'Maury Samuels has been dismissed from the football program.

Samuels was in court Wednesday for a hearing on domestic violence and malicious destruction of personal property charges, according to 15th District Court in Ann Arbor.

He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 27, according to court documents.

Samuels played in five games this season for Michigan, carrying the ball 13 times for 66 yards. He got eight carries as a true freshman in 2017, gaining 13 yards.

He caught one pass for no gain against Nebraska.

Samuels was the No. 1 recruit from New Mexico in the 2017 class. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 20 running back in the country, according to 247 Sports.

O'Maury Samuels (MGoBlue.com)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.