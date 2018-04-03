Michigan fans react in Ann Arbor to NCAA championship loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Even though the season did not end the way University of Michigan basketball fans would have hoped, fans still had good things to say about the team after its loss in the NCAA Tournament championship against Villanova.

Students packed inside the Crisler Center Monday night as the game played out, and many said it was the best place to watch the game if you weren't able to fly down to San Antonio to witness it live.

"It's crazy. I have a headache already from yelling so loud. Like, I'm really hype," one fan said at the Crisler Center Monday night.

"We've got the loudest student section in the country," another fan said. "We're gonna bring the roof down. It's gonna be a hell of a time."

And it was a hell of a time, until that roof came crashing down once fans realized the Wolverines' fate.

"I just had to give them applause. They did a great job," a U-M student said. "Like we said, there's always next year."

The crowds in Ann Arbor bars shared similar feelings to the fans and students cheering for the team at the Crisler Center -- a defeated but proud feeling.

"We didn't win, but we made it to the championship, so that's all you can ask for, you know?" one person at an Ann Arbor bar said.

"No one expected us to make it to the finals, at least I didn't. I'm super proud of the boys, I'm sure (head coach John) Beilein is super proud of them," another person inside the Crisler Center said.

There were few problems in the city as crowds left quietly after the game. In fact, Ann Arbor police made just one arrest for drunk and disorderly conduct Monday night -- a silver lining for the fact that the Wolverines came one win shy of their first championship since 1989.

