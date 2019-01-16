Michigan football: 7th grade quarterback from Southfield says Jim Harbaugh offered him scholarship

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh offered a scholarship to a seventh-grade quarterback from Southfield, according to a tweet from the middle schooler.

Isaiah Marshall is a talented quarterback for Southfield A&T, a school Harbaugh apparently visited earlier this week.

Apparently, Harbaugh decided he had seen enough from the 2024 prospect and tried to get a head start on his recruitment.

"Blessed to receive my first offer from University of Michigan and being the youngest athlete to receive an offer from UM," Marshall tweeted at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday.

Blessed to receive my first offer from University of Michigan and being the youngest athlete to receive an offer from UM. #MakingHistory #StayGrinding pic.twitter.com/DTU2IyneZu — Isaiah Marshall (@ZekeMarshall07) January 15, 2019

Marshall has a Hudl account with highlights from the 2018 season. You can watch it below.

His highlight video indicates the team won the regional and state championship while finishing third in the nation with a 17-1 record. It also says Marshall threw 51 touchdown passes during the season.

The Wolverines are currently loaded in the quarterback room with starter Shea Patterson returning for his senior season, rising underclassman Dylan McCaffrey ready to compete for the starting job and Joe Milton and Cade McNamara also in the mix.

Marshall wouldn't step on campus until 2024, so Harbaugh is apparently thinking long-term with this move.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.