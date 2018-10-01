Michigan football announces home matchup with Wisconsin will be a night game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football will host the ranked Wisconsin Badgers in two weeks at the Big House, and the teams announced Monday that the game will be at night.

Michigan and Wisconsin will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 for the first night game of 2018 in Ann Arbor.

THIS JUST IN: Michigan vs. Wisconsin on October 13 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at The Big House. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sx4Iw9Vx2o — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 1, 2018

The Wolverines played two home night games in 2017: Michigan State and Minnesota.

In five night games at Michigan Stadium, Michigan owns a 4-1 record, with two wins over Notre Dame and wins over Penn State and Minnesota. The only loss came against Michigan State last season.

After losing the season opener to Notre Dame, Michigan has won four straight games and is ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll.

Wisconsin, coming off a Big Ten West Division title, suffered an upset loss to BYU at home in Week 3. The Badgers bounced back with a big win at Iowa and are ranked No. 16 in the nation.

Michigan will play Maryland at home this weekend before the big game against Wisconsin, while the Badgers will host winless Nebraska.

Wisconsin beat Michigan in Madison last season, 24-10. Michigan won the 2016 meeting in Ann Arbor, knocking off then-No. 8 Wisconsin, 14-7.

