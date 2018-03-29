Michigan football announces major changes to 2020 and 2021 schedules

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines prepares to take the field with his team prior to a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan announced a few major changes to the 2020 and 2021 football schedules.

The home-and-home series with Virginia Tech, which was scheduled for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, has been canceled. Michigan paid Virginia Tech $375,000 to cancel the series.

Michigan's 2021 matchup against Washington has been moved up one week. The two teams will now meet Sept. 11 at Michigan Stadium. The matchup at Huskies Stadium in Seattle is still scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020, which is the opening game of the season.

Michigan will play play Arkansas State in the third week of 2020 at Michigan Stadium. It will be the first meeting in football between the two schools.

2020 schedule

Sept. 5: at Washington

Sept. 12: BALL STATE

Sept. 19: ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 26: WISCONSIN

Oct. 3: PENN STATE

Oct. 10: at Michigan State

Oct. 17: at Minnesota

Oct. 24: PURDUE

Oct. 31 : Bye Week

Nov. 7: MARYLAND

Nov. 14: at Rutgers

Nov. 21: INDIANA

Nov. 28: at Ohio State

2021 schedule

Sept. 4: TBD

Sept. 11: WASHINGTON

Sept. 18: TBD

Sept. 25: RUTGERS

Oct. 2: at Wisconsin

Oct. 9: at Indiana

Oct. 16: MICHIGAN STATE

Oct. 23: Bye Week

Oct. 30: at Nebraska

Nov. 6: NORTHWESTERN

Nov. 13: at Penn State

Nov. 20: at Maryland

Nov. 27: OHIO STATE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.