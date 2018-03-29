Michigan football announces major changes to 2020 and 2021 schedules

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan announced a few major changes to the 2020 and 2021 football schedules.
The home-and-home series with Virginia Tech, which was scheduled for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, has been canceled. Michigan paid Virginia Tech $375,000 to cancel the series.
Michigan's 2021 matchup against Washington has been moved up one week. The two teams will now meet Sept. 11 at Michigan Stadium. The matchup at Huskies Stadium in Seattle is still scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020, which is the opening game of the season.
Michigan will play play Arkansas State in the third week of 2020 at Michigan Stadium. It will be the first meeting in football between the two schools.
2020 schedule
Sept. 5: at Washington
Sept. 12: BALL STATE
Sept. 19: ARKANSAS STATE
Sept. 26: WISCONSIN
Oct. 3: PENN STATE
Oct. 10: at Michigan State
Oct. 17: at Minnesota
Oct. 24: PURDUE
Oct. 31 : Bye Week
Nov. 7: MARYLAND
Nov. 14: at Rutgers
Nov. 21: INDIANA
Nov. 28: at Ohio State
2021 schedule
Sept. 4: TBD
Sept. 11: WASHINGTON
Sept. 18: TBD
Sept. 25: RUTGERS
Oct. 2: at Wisconsin
Oct. 9: at Indiana
Oct. 16: MICHIGAN STATE
Oct. 23: Bye Week
Oct. 30: at Nebraska
Nov. 6: NORTHWESTERN
Nov. 13: at Penn State
Nov. 20: at Maryland
Nov. 27: OHIO STATE
