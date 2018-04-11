Michigan football cancels spring game due to weather concerns

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that Saturday's spring football game has been canceled due to weather concerns.

Michigan's athletic department said weather patterns that project a high percentage chance for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday were the reason for canceling the game.

"We want to ensure the safety of our fans as well as the student-athletes and staff," Athletic Director Warde Manuel said. "We also wanted to provide as much notice in advance for fans and the families of our players that were considering attending."

The game will not be rescheduled due to the limited number of spring practices remaining for the Wolverines and the start of finals next week at the university, school officials said.

"We are disappointed for our fans and players' families that this opportunity to see our team compete at Michigan Stadium will not be possible due to weather concerns," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "We made a decision that was in the best interest of our fans, student-athletes and volunteer staff needed to organize this event."

