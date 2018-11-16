Michigan football eyes 10th straight victory in final home game against Indiana

Chase Winovich and Bryan Mone celebrate a win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - This year's Michigan football team will take the field in Ann Arbor one last time Saturday looking for a 10th straight win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Michigan will host Indiana, a team that's given Jim Harbaugh fits since he took over in Ann Arbor. He's 3-0 against the Hoosiers, but two of the games went to overtime, and Indiana led the other game in the second half.

Michigan flashes dominance again against Rutgers

You know it's a blowout when it feels like Michigan "only" beat Rutgers 42-7.

No, it wasn't a shutout, and it was nowhere near the 78-0 beat down from 2016. But Michigan completely controlled the game and left Piscataway with playoff hopes intact.

Is Shea Patterson having best season for Michigan QB in 50 years?

Most Michigan fans know Shea Patterson has been good this season, but they might not know just HOW good.

Patterson is on pace to break the record for completion percentage in a season and has a ridiculous touchdown-to-interception ratio to go with it.

This very well might be the best statistical season for a Michigan quarterback in more than 50 years.

Will Indiana find a way to pester Michigan again this year?

As we said above, Indiana has been a thorn in Michigan's side the last three years.

Even though Michigan has had very good teams and Indiana has been mostly average, the games are always close -- too close, from Michigan's perspective.

Does this Indiana team have what it takes to hang with this Michigan team?

5 Michigan players who switched positions successfully

Harbaugh loves to switch players' positions if he believes they can have more success elsewhere on the field.

Michigan's roster is littered with examples. Many of those players are starters and others are major contributors.

But there are five in particular who are making a different in this year's championship quest.

What are Michigan's weaknesses?

This team has the No. 1 defense in the country and is improving drastically on offense, so what could go wrong?

There are still a few areas Michigan needs to clean up. Yes, field goal kicking is among the issues, but it's not the only thing!

There's even one area in which Michigan's elite defense has struggled.

Alarming red zone defense numbers

If you only read about one of the team's weaknesses, let it be the red zone defense.

It's very strange. Michigan has been completely dominant on defense, except in the red zone. Some of those numbers are distorted by blowouts and drives against backups, but they aren't fully to blame.

In fact, red zone defense has haunted Michigan in its only competitive games.

5 'little things' Michigan does extremely well

Harbaugh's work on this team is being underappreciated, as this team has completely bought into his style of play.

Michigan is winning by controlling the time of possession and stopping opponents on third down. It's not flashy, but it's working.

Oh yeah, and the punter's pretty good, too.

Breaking down redshirt situation for each true freshman

The redshirt situation is complicated at Michigan, as there's a new NCAA rule in place and it's unclear how many games the Wolverines still have to play.

Harbaugh has to handle his freshmen carefully, especially if he wants to preserve eligibility for young players down the line.

We broke down the exact situation for each true freshman.

Which seniors still have eligibility?

Saturday is senior day at Michigan Stadium, and dozens of players will be honored for their years on the team.

It will be the final home game for several players, but others face a tough decision. Michigan has some key contributors who are seniors but could return next season.

We took a look at all the seniors and their remaining eligibility.

Psst: It's basketball season, too

The Michigan basketball season started a few weeks ago, but it really got going Wednesday when the Wolverines smacked the defending national champs on the road.

About seven months after losing to Villanova in the national championship game, Michigan went into the newly renovated Finneran Pavilion and beat the Wildcats by 27 points.

It was a dominant win, and John Beilein's team is off to a great start.

Michigan football is competing for a Big Ten championship, but don't forget about the defending Big Ten Tournament champs on the hardwood!

