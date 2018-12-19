Michigan football lands 4-star receiver Cornelius Johnson in early signing period

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football added to a loaded wide receiver corps Wednesday as four-star recruit Cornelius Johnson signed with the Wolverines.

Johnson is the No. 39 wide receiver in the country, the No. 2 player from Connecticut and the No. 256 overall recruit nationally, according to 247 Sports.

Johnson is an Army All-American with the combination of size and speed Jim Harbaugh has been looking for the last few years. He is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and ran a 4.58-second 40-meter dash and a 4.13-second shuttle.

Michigan has a trio of excellent wide receivers entering their junior years next season: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and Nico Collins. Johnson gives the Wolverines more depth at the position and a potential No. 1 target for the future.

The Wolverines landed three wide receivers in the 2019 class, including four-star Giles Jackson and three-star Quintel Kent. Speed is an obvious priority for Michigan in this group.

Johnson had scholarship offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Stanford and several other schools.

