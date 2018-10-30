Michigan football ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings

Chase Winovich leaves the field after a 21-7 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The College Football Playoff committee ranked Michigan No. 5 in its first rankings of the 2018 season.

The Wolverines are ranked behind Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame.

Michigan is coming off a bye week and will play No. 14 Penn State this weekend. Since losing the season opener to now-No. 4 Notre Dame, the Wolverines have won seven straight.

Penn State and No. 10 Ohio State are the only other Big Ten teams in the initial rankings.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

Alabama Clemson LSU Notre Dame Michigan Georgia Oklahoma Washington State Kentucky Ohio State Florida Central Florida West Virginia Penn State Utah Iowa Texas Mississippi State Syracuse Texas A&M N.C. State Boston College Fresno State Iowa State Virginia

