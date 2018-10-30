Michigan football ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The College Football Playoff committee ranked Michigan No. 5 in its first rankings of the 2018 season.
The Wolverines are ranked behind Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame.
Michigan is coming off a bye week and will play No. 14 Penn State this weekend. Since losing the season opener to now-No. 4 Notre Dame, the Wolverines have won seven straight.
Penn State and No. 10 Ohio State are the only other Big Ten teams in the initial rankings.
Here's a look at the full rankings:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Washington State
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- Florida
- Central Florida
- West Virginia
- Penn State
- Utah
- Iowa
- Texas
- Mississippi State
- Syracuse
- Texas A&M
- N.C. State
- Boston College
- Fresno State
- Iowa State
- Virginia
