Michigan football ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings

Wolverines have won seven straight games

By Derick Hutchinson

Chase Winovich leaves the field after a 21-7 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The College Football Playoff committee ranked Michigan No. 5 in its first rankings of the 2018 season.

The Wolverines are ranked behind Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame.

Michigan is coming off a bye week and will play No. 14 Penn State this weekend. Since losing the season opener to now-No. 4 Notre Dame, the Wolverines have won seven straight.

Penn State and No. 10 Ohio State are the only other Big Ten teams in the initial rankings.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. LSU
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Michigan
  6. Georgia
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Washington State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Ohio State
  11. Florida
  12. Central Florida
  13. West Virginia
  14. Penn State
  15. Utah
  16. Iowa
  17. Texas
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Syracuse
  20. Texas A&M
  21. N.C. State
  22. Boston College
  23. Fresno State
  24. Iowa State
  25. Virginia

