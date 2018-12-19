Michigan football recruiting: Live updates, news as early signing period starts

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during warmups before a game against Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 8, 2018. in Ann Arbor. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - After a quiet first half of December for college football, things are starting to heat up again with bowl games and recruiting news.

The early signing period for recruits will be Wednesday through Friday, and Michigan is expected to sign most of its excellent class during that period.

Jim Harbaugh has secured commitments from 25 scholarship players this recruiting cycle, and 20 of them are expected to become early signees this week, according to 247 Sports. That includes the team's three top-ranked commits and a 11 four-star players.

Here's a look at the 20 players who are expected to sign with Michigan this week.

Follow live Michigan football recruiting news below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.