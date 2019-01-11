Michigan football reportedly adds Boston College assistant Anthony Campanile to defensive staff

Boston College defensive backs coach Anthony Campanile during the Spring Game on April 22, 2017, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hull, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jim Harbaugh has reportedly hired Boston College assistant Anthony Campanile to join Michigan football's defensive staff, according to Sam Webb, of 247 Sports.

Campanile, 36, is the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for Boston College, where he's been since 2016.

He previously coached at his alma mater, Rutgers, from 2012 to 2015, first as a defensive assistant and then as the wide receivers and tight ends coach.

Campanile played safety and linebacker for Rutgers from 2001 to 2004.

This is the second hire for Harbaugh in as many days after two of his assistants -- Greg Mattison and Al Washington -- left to join Ryan Day's staff at Ohio State.

Harbaugh made a splash Thursday by hiring Alabama wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis as his new offensive coordinator.

READ: Why Michigan fans are so excited about hiring of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

Boston College ranked 35th nationally in yards allowed per pass attempt and 70th in total defense.

This is the second time Harbaugh has hired an assistant from Boston College. He plucked defensive coordinator Don Brown from the Eagles after D.J. Durkin left in 2016. That has worked out well for Michigan, as Brown's defenses have ranked in the top three nationally each year.

Campanile was Boston College's top recruiter this year, according to 247's recruiter rankings. He was No. 143 nationally and No. 19 in the ACC.

Gattis was the nation's No. 23 recruiter, so Harbaugh is clearly trying to maintain the recruiting prowess that allowed him to secure the top class in the Big Ten this year.

This move completes Michigan's coaching staff unless there is another departure. The future of passing coordinator Pep Hamilton hasn't been announced after Gattis' hiring.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.