Michigan football reportedly hires Alabama WR coach Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football has hired former Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis as his new offensive coordinator, according to Chris Vannini, of The Athletic.

Gattis spent one season in Tuscaloosa as Nick Saban's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He previously coached for six years under James Franklin at Vanderbilt and Penn State.

Gattis, 34, is considered a rising offensive mind and a strong recruiter.

Michigan's offense has been criticized over the last couple of months due to blowout losses at Ohio State and against Florida in the Peach Bowl. Jim Harbaugh's decision to hire a former wide receivers coach to run the offense could signal a willingness to open up the offense.

The Wolverines lost two defensive coaches to Ohio State earlier in the week, as defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington joined the Buckeyes.

Harbaugh has led Michigan to three 10-win seasons in four years in Ann Arbor, but hasn't yet gotten over the hump against Ohio State. With starting quarterback Shea Patterson and most of the offense returning, Gattis should have plenty of weapons to improve the unit in 2019.

Alabama, like Michigan, was long known for a run-heavy offense but recently evolved to a more modern approach with quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Harbaugh is likely hoping Gattis can help bring some of that chance to Ann Arbor.

There were reports earlier Thursday that Gattis had accepted a job on Maryland's staff. He and new Maryland head coach Mike Locksley were co-offensive coordinators together at Alabama.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.