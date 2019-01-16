Michigan football reportedly set to hire Arizona State's Shaun Nua as defensive line coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jim Harbaugh is set to hire Arizona State defensive line coach Shaun Nua to the same position at Michigan, according to Sam Webb, of The Michigan Insider.

Nua would be the third coaching hire for the Wolverines in the last two weeks. Josh Gattis was hired as offensive coordinator, and Anthony Campanile was hired to join the defensive staff.

Nua continues the trend of Harbaugh hiring younger coaches to join his staff. Gattis is 35 years old, Campanile is 36 years old and Nua is 37 years old.

The defensive line position opened at Michigan when longtime assistant Greg Mattison left to join Ryan Day's staff at Ohio State. Linebackers coach Al Washington followed suit in leaving for Columbus.

Nua coached for one season at Arizona State under first-year head coach Herm Edwards. Previously, he was at Navy for six years, also as a defensive line coach.

He played on the defensive line at BYU and got his coaching start there as an intern and a graduate assistant before leaving in 2012 for Navy.

Nua played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2005-2007. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills.

Webb says Nua is regarded as a strong recruiter, but he was ranked No. 458 in last year's 247 recruiter rankings.

