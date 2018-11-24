Michigan football vs. Ohio State: Follow game score updates here

Shea Patterson reacts to a teammate's second-quarter touchdown against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Fourth-ranked Michigan looks to let go of 15 years worth of frustration on No. 10 Ohio State when it travels to Columbus on Saturday.

The Wolverines have won 10 consecutive games, leaving them one victory away from securing their first Big Ten Championship game appearance and on course for a potential College Football Playoff berth, but the Buckeyes, who have won 14 of the last 16 meetings with Michigan, stand in their way.

The Wolverines have not won in Columbus since the year 2000.

TV: Noon ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan -4.5

Follow gameplay and score updates here:

