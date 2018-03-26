Michigan hockey makes NCAA's Frozen Four

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan men's hockey team is one of four teams left standing in the 2018 NCAA Ice Hockey Championship tournament.

The two-seeded Wolverines defeated Boston University, 6-3, on Sunday and will face one-seeded Notre Dame in the semifinals on April 5.

One-seeded Ohio State and three-seeded Minnesota Duluth are facing off in the other semifinal, also on April 5.

Michigan finished the regular season in third place in the Big Ten conference behind first-place Notre Dame and second-place Ohio State. Michigan went 2-2 against Notre Dame this season, winning the previous two meetings on Feb. 16 in South Bend and Feb. 18 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan opened the NCAA tournament with a 3-2 win over three-seeded Northeastern. Four-seeded Boston University upset one-seeded Cornell in the opener, 3-1.

Michigan has not made the NCAA's "Frozen Four" since 2008 when Red Berenson was still head coach. This is the team's first season without Berenson behind the bench -- he retired after 32 seasons as Wolverines head coach.

Head coach Mel Pearson is making a run for the championship in just his first season.

Historically speaking, the Michigan men's hockey team has won the NCAA tournament nine times, most recently in 1998.

