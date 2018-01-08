Michigan hockey travels to Minnesota after losses to Notre Dame

After dropping two one-goal games to Notre Dame, the Michigan men's hockey team will travel to Minnesota to take on the 9th-ranked Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines (3-7-2 in Big Ten, 8-10-2 overall) beats the Gophers (4-7-1 in Big Ten, 13-10-1 overall) way back on Nov. 10 in Ann Arbor. That was an intense come-from-behind, overtime victory for Michigan. The teams tied the next day, 6-6, with the Gophers getting the shootout win.

7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 at Minnesota (TV: FSD)

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at Minnesota (TV: FSD PLUS)

Michigan is in 5th place in the Big Ten with only Michigan State trailing them. They are very, very long shot for a conference championship and tournament bid. However, they kept it close against top-ranked Notre Dame, and hopefully that's a step in the right direction.

Here's a look at the full Big Ten men's hockey standings:

Notre Dame (36 points) Ohio State (22 points) Penn State (20 points) Minnesota (14 points)

Wisconsin (14 points) Michigan (12 points) Michigan State (8 points)

Latest USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Men's College Hockey Poll

Rank School Last Week's Rank 2017-18 Record Weeks in Top 15 1. University of Notre Dame, 500 (26) 1 18-3-1 14 2. St. Cloud State University, 462 (2) 2 13-3-3 14 3. Clarkson University, 450 (2) 3 16-3-1 12 4. Cornell University, 416 (2) 4 13-2-0 8 5. University of Denver, 360 (2) 5 12-6-4 14 6. Minnesota State University, 319 7 16-6-0 13 7. Ohio State University, 307 8 14-4-4 5 8. University of North Dakota, 290 6 11-6-5 14 9. Northeastern University, 205 9 12-5-3 13 10. Providence College, 204 11 14-7-1 14 11. University of Minnesota, 198 10 13-10-1 14 12. Western Michigan University, 141 12 11-8-1 8 13. Penn State University, 119 13 12-7-3 8 14. Bowling Green State University, 34 - 12-6-6 1 15. University of Minnesota Duluth, 19 - 9-9-3 11

Others Receiving Votes: Boston College 18; University of Wisconsin, 12; University of Nebraska Omaha, 10; University of Maine, 8; UMass Lowell, 6; Colgate University, 1; Harvard University, 1.

Notes: The University of Notre Dame ranks number one with 500 points and 26 first-place votes ... The NCHC has five teams in the rankings, the Big Ten has four and the Hockey East Association, ECAC Hockey and WCHA are all tied with two . ... For past poll results, click here.

