Michigan hockey's Cooper Marody signs entry-level contract with Oilers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Cooper Marody is officially headed for the big leagues.

The University of Michigan hockey standout signed an entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the NHL franchise announced. That means he'll skip his senior season with Michigan.

Marody, 21, originally was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 6th round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The Flyers decided to flip him to the Oilers earlier this season in exchange for a third-round pick in 2019.

Marody, meanwhile, went on a tear this season playing center for the Wolverines with 51 points in 40 games. He helped Michigan make a trip to the Frozen Four, where they ultimately fell to rival Notre Dame.

Many considered Marody's trade a surprise given the way he was playing for Michigan this season. But the Flyers appeared more concerned about getting a higher pick for him as they head into the postseason.

The Oilers have assigned Marody to their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

If everything works out for Marody, we soon could be using his name in the same sentence as NHL star Connor McDavid.

The #Oilers have assigned forward Cooper Marody to the @Condors. The @umichhockey standout signed his three-year ELC with the organization yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PMb6bX3Hsl — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 9, 2018

