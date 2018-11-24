Michigan loses to Ohio State in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The University of Michigan Wolverines lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday.

The final score was 62-39

The Wolverines have won 10 consecutive games, leaving them one victory away from securing their first Big Ten Championship game appearance and on course for a potential College Football Playoff berth, but the Buckeyes, who have won 14 of the last 16 meetings with Michigan, stand in their way.

The Wolverines have not won in Columbus since the year 2000.

TV: Noon ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan -4.5

