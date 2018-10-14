Michigan-Michigan State football week 2018 begins now

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan-Michigan State football week is underway after both teams won Saturday.

The Spartans topped No. 8 Penn State, 21-17, with a late touchdown in State College while the No. 12 Wolverines owned the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers, 38-13, in Ann Arbor.

The teams now face each other Saturday, Oct. 20, in East Lansing.

Michigan State is 8-2 against Michigan the past 10 years. The Spartans won 14-10 this past year. It was a rainy game in Ann Arbor.

The Spartans will enter this week's game with a 4-2 record, 2-1 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are now 5-1 and undefeated in conference play.

Now we count down to Saturday.

