Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 20 in East Lansing will kick off at noon

Brian Lewerke dives for the end zone against Michigan on Oct. 7, 2017, in Ann Arbor. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. - This year's Michigan vs. Michigan State game on Oct. 20 in East Lansing will kick off at noon, the Big Ten announced Monday.

The announcement comes following last week's announcement that Michigan will host Wisconsin at night Saturday in Ann Arbor. There's speculation that Michigan's Nov. 3 game against Penn State could also be at night.

The in-state rivalry was set to be another ranked matchup until Northwestern pulled off a surprising upset over the Spartans in East Lansing. Michigan State fell out of the top 25 for the first time this season.

If the Spartans win at Penn State this weekend, they could return to the rankings. A loss would drop MSU to 3-3 heading into the Michigan game.

Michigan is ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll heading into a big game against No. 15 Wisconsin. It's the biggest game of the week in college football, as ESPN's College Gameday will broadcast from campus in Ann Arbor.

In 2017, Michigan hosted Michigan State in a night game that ended with a 14-10 MSU win. It was considered a possibility that this year's game would be at night in East Lansing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.