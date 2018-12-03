Michigan No. 5, Michigan State No. 10 in AP college basketball poll

Ignas Brazdeikis (left) and Cassius Winston (right) are major reasons why Michigan and Michigan State are ranked in the top 10. (Getty Images)

DETROIT - Michigan moved up to No. 5 and Michigan State dropped to No. 10 in this week's Associated Press college basketball poll.

The Wolverines moved up two spots from No. 7 after two blowout victories against ranked teams. Michigan defeated now-No. 14 North Carolina by 17 points Wednesday and now-No. 26 Purdue by 19 points Saturday.

Michigan State lost an overtime game at Louisville Tuesday before bouncing back to win by 11 points at Rutgers to kick off Big Ten play.

The Spartans dropped one spot from No. 9, swapping places with Kentucky.

Michigan (8-0) is ranked behind No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Duke and No. 4 Virginia.

No. 6 Nevada, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Auburn and No. 9 Kentucky separate Michigan and Michigan State (6-2).

The Big Ten has five additional teams ranked in the Top 25: No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 18 Iowa, No. 19 Ohio State, No. 23 Maryland and No. 24 Nebraska.

Purdue finished one point behind Furman for No. 25. Indiana finished at No. 35 with 13 total points.

Michigan State has wins over Texas, which had the 30th-most points, and UCLA, which tied for 41st with three points.

