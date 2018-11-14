Michigan, Princeton soccer to face off in first round of NCAA Tournament in Ann Arbor Thursday

ANN ARBOR - Brave the cold to support the Wolverines men's soccer team on the pitch Thursday as they face off against the Princeton Tigers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at U-M's Soccer Stadium.

Ticket prices:

$8: Reserved

$6: General admission for adults

$3: Students and groups of 10 or more

Buy tickets here or call the Michigan Athletics Ticket Office at 866-296-MTIX.

The University of Michigan team is 12-5-2 this season while Princeton -- the Ivy League champion -- is 10-5-2.

Whichever team wins will face No. 7 seed Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, Sunday in the second round.

There's only one thing left to say ... Go Blue!

