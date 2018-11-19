Michigan running back Karan Higdon guarantees victory over Ohio State

Karan Higdon guarantees a Michigan win over Ohio State during a press conference with Zach Gentry on Nov. 19, 2018. (Jamie Edmonds/WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan's star offensive player isn't shying away from expectations. Karan Higdon stepped up to the podium Monday ahead of this weekend's matchup against Ohio State and agreed to guarantee a victory.

Higdon was asked if he'd guarantee a win over the Buckeyes like his head coach, Jim Harbaugh, once did in 1986 as a player.

"Would you go as far as Jim Harbaugh did and guarantee that Michigan will beat Ohio State?" Higdon was asked.

Higdon glanced at teammate Zach Gentry, who was looking down and smiling.

"Yeah, I do," Higdon said. "I do. That's how I feel. I believe firmly in my brothers and this team and this coaching staff, and as a captain, I'll take that stand. Why not?"

Higdon isn't only a captain, he's the most productive player on Michigan's offense. He's rushed for 1,106 yards on 209 carries this year, averaging 5.3 yards per touch. Higdon has rushed for more than 100 yards in eight of 10 games played and leads the team with 10 touchdowns.

Michigan will carry a 10-game winning streak into the Horseshoe, where it hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2000. The winner will play Northwestern in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship.

At No. 4 in the country, Michigan is also playing to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Wins over Ohio State and Northwestern would almost certainly put Michigan in the top four.

