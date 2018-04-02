Michigan vs. Villanova in NCAA title game: Local 4 game predictions

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 31: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the first half against the Loyola Ramblers during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by…

Michigan will play for the college basketball national championship Monday after beating Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four. The Wolverines have won 14 straight games, but No. 15 will certainly be the toughest.

It hasn't been the toughest road to the championship in terms of seeding. Michigan has beaten teams seeded 14th, sixth, seventh, ninth and 11th, and Villanova is No. 1. Since Virginia's shocking loss to No. 16 seed UMBC weeks ago, Villanova has assumed the role as championship favorite, and Saturday certainly didn't change that.

Here are some predictions from Local 4 anchors and reporters:

Kim DeGiulio: 68-67, Michigan wins

Rhonda Walker: 78-77, Michigan wins

Paul Gross: 70-68, Michigan wins

Devin Scillian: 75-67, Villanova wins

Hank Winchester: 72-66, Michigan wins

Jason Colthorp: 81-71, Michigan wins

Ben Bailey: 78-69, Villanova wins

Kevin Dietz: 68-67, Michigan wins

Evrod Cassimy: 76-59, Michigan wins

Mara MacDonald: Villanova wins by 12

Priya Mann: Michigan wins

