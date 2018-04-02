Michigan vs. Villanova in NCAA title game: Local 4 game predictions

Michigan will play for the college basketball national championship Monday after beating Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four. The Wolverines have won 14 straight games, but No. 15 will certainly be the toughest.
It hasn't been the toughest road to the championship in terms of seeding. Michigan has beaten teams seeded 14th, sixth, seventh, ninth and 11th, and Villanova is No. 1. Since Virginia's shocking loss to No. 16 seed UMBC weeks ago, Villanova has assumed the role as championship favorite, and Saturday certainly didn't change that.
Here are some predictions from Local 4 anchors and reporters:
Kim DeGiulio: 68-67, Michigan wins
Rhonda Walker: 78-77, Michigan wins
Paul Gross: 70-68, Michigan wins
Devin Scillian: 75-67, Villanova wins
Hank Winchester: 72-66, Michigan wins
Jason Colthorp: 81-71, Michigan wins
Ben Bailey: 78-69, Villanova wins
Kevin Dietz: 68-67, Michigan wins
Evrod Cassimy: 76-59, Michigan wins
Mara MacDonald: Villanova wins by 12
Priya Mann: Michigan wins
