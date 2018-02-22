Michigan's Jordan Poole throws down vicious dunk vs Penn State, stares down camera

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Michigan picked up a huge road win against Penn State on Wednesday night, but the result of the game isn't what has the college basketball world buzzing.

Freshman Jordan Poole has made a name for himself as a smooth ball handler and long-distance shooter, but he showed a different side of his game during the first half in University Park.

And it came at the expense of a helpless Nittany Lions defender.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rakhman stole an errant pass with under 4:30 left in the first half to start a fast break for the Wolverines. He dished to Poole on the right wing, and Poole took it all the way to the rack, finishing with a right-handed slam over Julian Moore.

After the dunk, Poole flexed and gave the baseline camera a stare, which blew up among basketball fans on Twitter.

You can see the video below:

Moore also fouled Poole, who converted the free throw for a three-point play.

Michigan topped Penn State, 72-63, to pick up a huge road win with only one regular-season game remaining.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.