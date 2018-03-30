Mo Wagner recall getting 'swatted' by San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green

Moritz Wagner played one of his best games in Michigan's win over Michigan State in East Lansing. (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Before Mo Wagner played for the Michigan Wolverines, he got a shot at the San Antonio Spurs. It went as well as you'd expect for a 17-year-old taking on one of the NBA's best teams.

KSAT.com shared the story of Wagner playing the Spurs in an exhibition game in Germany. Here's one of Wagner's memories:

"I got swatted by Danny Green so bad, I will never forget that. Still mad at him for that, (he) just couldn’t let me get the bucket, but that was incredible for me.”

