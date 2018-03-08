NCAA Tournament selection committee chair: 'Michigan's playing really well right now'

Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-66 during the championship game of the Big 10 Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by…

DETROIT - The regular season is over for Michigan basketball, but there's still a lot for John Beilein's team to accomplish.

The Wolverines took New York City by storm last week, winning four games in four days at Madison Square Garden to capture their second straight Big Ten Tournament championship.

Michigan, which was largely projected as a middling seed for most of the year, shot up the brackets after winning their last nine games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the Wolverines are expected to earn a much better seed, perhaps even a No. 3 seed.

While most of the information at this time of the year is pure speculation, NCAA Tournament selection committee chair Bruce Rasmussen spoke with analyst Andy Katz for eight minutes about the upcoming selection process.

Katz asked Rasmussen about Michigan, and how the timing of the Big Ten Tournament would change the way the Wolverines are considered. This season, the Big Ten moved the tournament up a week to accommodate Madison Square Garden.

"We have more opportunity to discuss Michigan," Rasmussen said. "Whether there's that much discussing Michigan or not, I don't know."

Michigan finished the year 28-7 with six quadrant one wins and only one loss outside quadrants one and two.

What do the quadrants mean? Click here to read about the selection committee's new criteria.

"Michigan's playing really well right now," Rasmussen said. "Their point guard's doing a great job at both ends of the floor. They've got good shooters. They're really balanced. They've got inside game, outside game. They're playing good on offense and defense."

Rasmussen praised point guard Zavier Simpson for his ability to make a difference at both ends of the court. In Michigan's win over Michigan State in the Big Ten semifinals, Simpson carved up the Spartans' defense in the paint and also shut down the MSU guards on the defensive end.

Overall, Rasmussen said he thinks the Big Ten is strong at the top.

"I thought the tournament was a great tournament," Rasmussen said. "The teams that played in the semis and finals were really good basketball teams. (They played) high-quality basketball."

As conference tournaments continue for most of the nation, a lot can change before the committee reveals the final bracket Sunday. But for now, Michigan appears to be in a good spot.

You can watch the full interview with Rasmussen below:

UPDATE from the #Selections Room



☑️Ballots have been cast!

Find out how many of the 68 teams are in the field today. pic.twitter.com/AtqLTav1Gr — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.